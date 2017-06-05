Spain's Repsol makes big gas find in ...

Spain's Repsol makes big gas find in Caribbean

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Progress

Spanish energy company Repsol and London-based BP say they have found a gas field in the Caribbean containing an estimated two trillion cubic feet of natural gas - equivalent to two years of Spanish demand. Repsol says it is the largest volume of gas it has discovered in the last five years and the most significant in a decade for Trinidad and Tobago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC