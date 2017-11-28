Sinanan: Let Cepep help*Jun. 21, 2017, 11:28 PM Ast
WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday appealed to regional corporations to utilise the manpower presented by the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme in recovery efforts following flooding caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Bret. Sinanan toured flood-hit Fishing Pond in Sangre Grande, where he said CEPEP's employees ought not to be sent out to "cut grass" at a time like this and should instead be among the third-responders assisting with clean-up efforts.
