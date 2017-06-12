...shipping container arrives in Canada from T&T

A cargo container aboard a flight that landed at Pearson International airport on May 5 from Trinidad and Tobago was carrying 43-kilograms of cocaine, CBSA says. Canadian border service agents discovered more than 43-kilogrammes of cocaine in the fake floor of a cargo container aboard a flight that originated in Trinidad and landed at Pearson International Airport in May. The shipping container was inspected on May 5, according to Canada Border Services Agency, and "Upon examining the container further, a false floor was discovered".

