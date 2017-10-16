Sharma: I would go

'II I WERE HIM, I WOULD GO.' This was former Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma's categorical response yesterday to Thursday's overwhelming and historic no-confidence vote against his embattled successor Ivor Archie and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission , over their handling of the Marcia Ayers-Caesar imbroglio.

Chicago, IL

