...seven per cent of staff to be affected

STATING that the company is facing the toughest period in its 20-year history, Atlantic has announced that Voluntary Separation of Employment Package will be made available to permanent employees on Wednesday. Atlantic stated that less than 50 permanent employees would be affected, equating to approximately seven per cent of its staff.

