Senator: Foreigners judging us on crime*Jun. 27, 2017, 9:17 PM Ast
NOTING there was a lot of talk about travel/cuisine host Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown show on Trinidad and Tobago, Independent Senator David Small said yesterday the population must be sensitive to how others see Trinidad and Tobago. Contributing to a private motion filed by Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge on the unacceptable levels of crime, Small said people overseas were looking on and judging us all the time, especially on the issue of crime.
