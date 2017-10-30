Senator: Foreigners judging us on cri...

Senator: Foreigners judging us on crime*Jun. 27, 2017, 9:17 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

NOTING there was a lot of talk about travel/cuisine host Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown show on Trinidad and Tobago, Independent Senator David Small said yesterday the population must be sensitive to how others see Trinidad and Tobago. Contributing to a private motion filed by Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge on the unacceptable levels of crime, Small said people overseas were looking on and judging us all the time, especially on the issue of crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC