Seabridge relief coming soon*Jun. 25, 2017, 11:35 PM Ast
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has assured Tobagonians that the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago will this week give an update on the status of a new cargo vessel. "I am fairly confident that when they speak later on in the week, at least the people will get some sign of relief and hope that we will not have to continue with the Atlantic Provider and the barge," Sinanan said yesterday.
