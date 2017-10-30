Sacha takes Monaco by storm*Jun. 28, 2017, 10:35 Am Ast

Sacha Cosmetics' founder Kama Maharaj shows his award from Ernst & Young among others at the company's Freeport factory last Friday. - Photo: DEXTER PHILIP KAMA Maharaj, founder of Trinidad and Tobago's largest manufacturer of cosmetic products, Sacha Cosmetics Ltd, has been awarded Country Entrepreneur of the Year by international firm Ernst & Young.

