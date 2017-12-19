Roget: Labour Day II coming on August 4

SAYING defective parts must be replaced to ensure the proper functioning of government, Joint Trade Union Movement leader Ancel Roget has not only called for the firing of several key ministers but also signalled the labour movement's intention to engage in a mass street demonstration in Port of Spain on August 4. Under overcast conditions which often gave way to periods of rain, Roget told a large contingent of workers assembled at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad for the traditional Labour Day celebrations yesterday, that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had to, 'Step up to the plate and take full control of his government.' 'He must accept the inescapable reality that things are just not right and the country is falling apart.

