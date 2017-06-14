Roget happy with Petrotrin committee report

The Petrotrin Review Committee made no recommendation for a foreign partner for the financially strapped state oil company neither did it make any recommendation for staff cuts. That's according to president General of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union Ancel Roget who told the T&T Guardian that he is in possession of the 43-page report presented to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on June 6 and from what he had seen "the recommendations are in line with the thinking of the union."

