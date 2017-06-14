Roget happy with Petrotrin committee report
The Petrotrin Review Committee made no recommendation for a foreign partner for the financially strapped state oil company neither did it make any recommendation for staff cuts. That's according to president General of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union Ancel Roget who told the T&T Guardian that he is in possession of the 43-page report presented to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on June 6 and from what he had seen "the recommendations are in line with the thinking of the union."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC