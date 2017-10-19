Recovery mission for the peoplea s $3...

Recovery mission for the peoplea s $34mJun. 12, 2017, 7:15 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trinadad Express

FOUR million dollars, Mr Adolphus Daniell said brazenly at a news conference he called six months ago, was "No money." Such a sum represents the amount advanced to him and his company, EBeam Interact, a purported educational development agency which had been contracted by the government of Trinidad and Tobago in 2012 to provide services for educational development and advancement to young people as part of a government programme called LifeSport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC