Rain threatens second ODI between Windies and India

Match officials are expecting rain to once again be a feature of the second One Day International between the West Indies and India at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. Only 39.2 overs were possible in the first ODI on Friday, with India reaching 199-3, having been asked to bat.

Chicago, IL

