Pupils learn about careers in Ict *Jun. 12, 2017, 7:23 PM Ast

Pupils of Malabar Secondary, Matelot Secondary, Guaico Secondary and Valencia Secondary participate in the ICT Knowledge Bowl Competition at the North Eastern Secondary Schools ICT Expo. PHOTOS: TSTT Dr Joseph Jacob, manager of student recruitment, University of Trinidad and Tobago , addressed secondary school pupils from Brazil, Coryal, Valencia, Matelot, Manzanilla, Toco, Guaico and Malabar who attended the North Eastern Secondary Schools ICT Expo at the UTT O'Meara Campus on May 31. The expo was hosted by CANTO, under the patronage of Maxie Cuffie, Minister of Public Administration and Communications, and supported by bmobile.

