Pupils learn about careers in Ict *Ju...

Pupils learn about careers in Ict *Jun. 12, 2017, 7:23 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Pupils of Malabar Secondary, Matelot Secondary, Guaico Secondary and Valencia Secondary participate in the ICT Knowledge Bowl Competition at the North Eastern Secondary Schools ICT Expo. PHOTOS: TSTT Dr Joseph Jacob, manager of student recruitment, University of Trinidad and Tobago , addressed secondary school pupils from Brazil, Coryal, Valencia, Matelot, Manzanilla, Toco, Guaico and Malabar who attended the North Eastern Secondary Schools ICT Expo at the UTT O'Meara Campus on May 31. The expo was hosted by CANTO, under the patronage of Maxie Cuffie, Minister of Public Administration and Communications, and supported by bmobile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC