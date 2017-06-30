Puff N' Stuff Owner Freed
PUFF N' STUFF OWNER FREED PUFF n' Stuff bakery owner Gregory Laing was back home with relieved relatives last night after he was dropped off at the side of the Beetham Highway yesterday at 5 pm. 'No end in sight' ...Chamber calls for unified fight against crime Laing freed in Beetham After 14 hours of intense prayers and a massive operation by police and army for the safe return of San Fernando businessman Gregory Laing, he was set free by his captors in the Beetham Gardens last evening.
