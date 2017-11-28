Protest at bpTT 's Pt Galeota operations

Protest at bpTT 's Pt Galeota operations

WEEKS after 22 men living in Mayaro and Guayaguayare lost their jobs at energy bpTT, residents staged a protest outside bpTT's headquarters in Guayaguayare on Thursday. Head of the Mayaro/ Guayaguayare Unemployment Association Devon Williams said that the fired workers were replaced by people, some of whom live outside of their community.

