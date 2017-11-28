Protest at bpTT 's Pt Galeota operations

WEEKS after 22 men living in Mayaro and Guayaguayare lost their jobs at energy bpTT, residents staged a protest outside bpTT's headquarters in Guayaguayare on Thursday. Head of the Mayaro/ Guayaguayare Unemployment Association Devon Williams said that the fired workers were replaced by people, some of whom live outside of their community.

