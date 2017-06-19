Pregnant Mom of Disabled Girl Shot Dead

PREGNANT MOM OF DISABLED GIRL SHOT DEAD THE pregnant mother of a disabled girl was shot and killed in Gasparillo early yesterday and investigators believe the killer may have been someone she knew. Single mom shot dead Ornella Philip, 28, was found sprawled on the living room floor of her home on Thompson Street, with a single gunshot injury to the chest.

Chicago, IL

