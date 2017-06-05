Poor marks for Tobago cops*Jun. 6, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast
BETTER customer service, smart policing, tourism policing and even retraining of police officers were some of the issues raised during the Tobago consultation of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Manpower Audit on Monday. Despite the number of empty chairs, those gathered did not hold back their views on the Police Service, and with some scolding police officers in Tobago.
