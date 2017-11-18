Police host public consultation

The Manpower Audit Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will launch the first in a series of three town meetings on Thursday at City Hall, Port of Spain. Thursday's meeting convenes in the Murchison Brown Auditorium at 6.30 p.m. and is geared towards eliciting public opinion on the performance of the TTPS as well as recommendations for improving the organisation's performance, integrity, management and leadership.

