PM: We must all work together to benefit nation *Jun. 17, 2017, 9:37 PM Ast

PM: We must all work together to benefit nation

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on all workers, unions and employers to work together to the benefit of the country. Rowley made the call in his Labour Day message where he noted the contributions made by all workers to Trinidad and Tobago.

Chicago, IL

