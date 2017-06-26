PM celebrates Eid in San Fernando

PM celebrates Eid in San Fernando

Sunday Read more: Trinadad Express

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rolwey and his Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein at the Jama Masjid in San Fernando on Sunday. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley prayed with members of the Muslim community, as he celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr at the Jama Masjid at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

