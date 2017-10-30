Pictures and Video: Nearly 1,000 Brad...

Pictures and Video: Nearly 1,000 Bradford schoolchildren break world record with noisy performanc...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

The record was broken this afternoon at an event in City Park , part of BBC Music Day, and saw 992 children from 26 schools playing the percussion instrument for several minutes. Shortly after the attempt, which was watched by adjudicators from Guinness World Records, the energetic crowd were told their efforts had easily beaten the current record of 661 players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC