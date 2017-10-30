Pictures and Video: Nearly 1,000 Bradford schoolchildren break world record with noisy performanc...
The record was broken this afternoon at an event in City Park , part of BBC Music Day, and saw 992 children from 26 schools playing the percussion instrument for several minutes. Shortly after the attempt, which was watched by adjudicators from Guinness World Records, the energetic crowd were told their efforts had easily beaten the current record of 661 players.
