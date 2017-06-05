Phase II of Exercise Tradewinds 2017 ...

Phase II of Exercise Tradewinds 2017 set to begin in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Phase II of the international military exercise entitled Exercise Tradewinds 2017 will be conducted in Trinidad from June 13 17, 2017. Phase I is being held in Barbados from June 6 12, 2017.

Chicago, IL

