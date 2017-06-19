Paradise Pulse comes to TV6

Local television will have an exciting new primetime addition when the lifestyle television programme "Paradise Pulse" debuts on CCN TV6 at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday. The show will be hosted by popular artist and designer Daniella Walcott.

Chicago, IL

