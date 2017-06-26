Opposition did not walk out during de...

Opposition did not walk out during debate - Kamla

2 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during last Friday's sitting of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Building, Port-of-Spain. PHOTO: ABRAHAM DIAZ Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has denied reports that the Opposition walked out during debate in the Lower House on flooding after Tropical Storm Bret.

Chicago, IL

