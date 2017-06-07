One dead, 1 critical after gun attack

One dead, 1 critical after gun attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

One man was shot dead while another is fighting for his life at hospital, after they were attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday evening at Bypass Road, Valencia. Terrance "Strongy" Bacchus was shot in his head while his friend, Mervyn "cartel" Johnson, 39, was shot in the legs and stomach around 5 pm on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC