One dead, 1 critical after gun attack
One man was shot dead while another is fighting for his life at hospital, after they were attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday evening at Bypass Road, Valencia. Terrance "Strongy" Bacchus was shot in his head while his friend, Mervyn "cartel" Johnson, 39, was shot in the legs and stomach around 5 pm on Monday.
