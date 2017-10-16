Ocean conference 'dream come true' fo...

Ocean conference 'dream come true' for Caribbean countries a " UN

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Although a major United Nations Ocean Conference is yet to get underway, officials and prospective delegates are already hailing it as "a dream come true" for Caribbean countries, such as Trinidad and Tobago.The UN said protecting the oceans is among the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals , "the blueprint for a more just and equitable world" adopted by the 193 Member States of the United Nations in September 2015. SDG 14 on conserving and sustainably using marine resources is the springboard for the Ocean Conference, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York from June 5-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC