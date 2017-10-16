Ocean conference 'dream come true' for Caribbean countries a " UN
Although a major United Nations Ocean Conference is yet to get underway, officials and prospective delegates are already hailing it as "a dream come true" for Caribbean countries, such as Trinidad and Tobago.The UN said protecting the oceans is among the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals , "the blueprint for a more just and equitable world" adopted by the 193 Member States of the United Nations in September 2015. SDG 14 on conserving and sustainably using marine resources is the springboard for the Ocean Conference, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York from June 5-9.
