...no need to head North for training

EQUIPMENT HANDOVER: Dina Abba-Oxley of CBSI-Connect presents an online interactive training system to acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams during the US Embassy's one-day visit to San Fernando at the NAPA South Campus in San Fernando on Friday. - Photo: TREVOR WATSON POLICE investigators based in the Southern and South Western divisions no longer have to travel to Port of Spain for specialist training.

