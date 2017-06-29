'No end in sight'

7 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce says it is deeply troubled, particularly by the unfolding events this week. Many of us had barely come to terms with the recent brazen attack on respected priest and community activist, Father Clyde Harvey, before yesterday's most heinous and shocking homicide involving a 13-year old child and his care-giver, screamed at us through media reports, the Chamber stated on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

