Nicki Minaj given key to Queens from borough president
The rapper was given a key to the city by borough president Melinda Katz Monday, which she proudly showed off online. Minaj, 34, was born in Trinidad and Tobago but moved to South Jamaica with her mother when she was 5. In March, she recognized her roots with a TIDAL playlist "Queens Got Da Crown," which included music from some of the borough's most famous musicians, including Nas, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, LL Cool J, Kool G Rap, N.O.R.E., Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, A Tribe Called Quest and Stack Bundles.
