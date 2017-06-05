NGO network hosts annual cake and pla...

NGO network hosts annual cake and plant sale

The Network of Non-Governmental Organizations of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women will be hosting its annual Corpus Christi Plant and Cake sale from June 15-19. The event, which is held in the observance of World Environment Day on June 5, 2017 will come off at the Professional Center, 11-15 Fitzblackman Drive South, Woodbrook, Port of Spain from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily.

Chicago, IL

