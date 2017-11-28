Musicians join forces for Sunday's fu...

Musicians join forces for Sunday's fundraising concert

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

On June 25th, Dreams - The Concert Experience, will bring together some of the best local talent at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium of the National Academy for the Performing Arts , Port-of-Spain, from 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in aid of tuition expenses for electric and double bass guitarist Andre Jack. Jack, a musician and graduate of the University of Trinidad and Tobago's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performing Arts Degree, will leave for England to pursue a Master's Degree in Popular Music Performance at the prestigious Institute of Contemporary Performance in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC