Musicians join forces for Sunday's fundraising concert
On June 25th, Dreams - The Concert Experience, will bring together some of the best local talent at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium of the National Academy for the Performing Arts , Port-of-Spain, from 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in aid of tuition expenses for electric and double bass guitarist Andre Jack. Jack, a musician and graduate of the University of Trinidad and Tobago's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performing Arts Degree, will leave for England to pursue a Master's Degree in Popular Music Performance at the prestigious Institute of Contemporary Performance in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC