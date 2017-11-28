Musicians join forces for Sunday's fundraising concert

On June 25th, Dreams - The Concert Experience, will bring together some of the best local talent at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium of the National Academy for the Performing Arts , Port-of-Spain, from 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in aid of tuition expenses for electric and double bass guitarist Andre Jack. Jack, a musician and graduate of the University of Trinidad and Tobago's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performing Arts Degree, will leave for England to pursue a Master's Degree in Popular Music Performance at the prestigious Institute of Contemporary Performance in London.

