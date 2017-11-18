Much-needed focus on persons with dis...

Much-needed focus on persons with disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

On the ground: Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, second from left, is accompanied by Permanent Secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, left, as they interacted with participants at Friday's consultation on the Revised Draft National Policy on Persons With Disabilities. The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services hosted the first of its series of public consultations on the Revised Draft National Policy on Persons with Disabilities on Friday at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC