Much-needed focus on persons with disabilities

On the ground: Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, second from left, is accompanied by Permanent Secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, left, as they interacted with participants at Friday's consultation on the Revised Draft National Policy on Persons With Disabilities. The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services hosted the first of its series of public consultations on the Revised Draft National Policy on Persons with Disabilities on Friday at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.

