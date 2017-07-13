MPs theatre of the absurdJun. 24, 2017, 7:13 PM Ast

MPs theatre of the absurdJun. 24, 201...

MPs theatre of the absurdJun. 24, 2017

IT is becoming standard practice that when Trinidad and Tobago most needs its leaders to demonstrate unity in the face of the adversity, they will be let down. On Friday, with thousands of citizens still reeling from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret, MPs decided that it was the right moment for boorish behaviour.

