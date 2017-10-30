Mixed reviews for Mc Donald,Hinds
Port of Spain South constituents yesterday expressed mixed views about the return of their Member of Parliament Marlene Mc Donald to the Cabinet of the People's National Movement government. While some responded favourably saying her new portfolio as Minister of Public Utilities will enable her to provide jobs for constituents, others described her as a non-performer with an unapproachable disposition.
