Mixed reviews for Mc Donald,Hinds

Mixed reviews for Mc Donald,Hinds

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

Port of Spain South constituents yesterday expressed mixed views about the return of their Member of Parliament Marlene Mc Donald to the Cabinet of the People's National Movement government. While some responded favourably saying her new portfolio as Minister of Public Utilities will enable her to provide jobs for constituents, others described her as a non-performer with an unapproachable disposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC