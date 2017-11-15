Met Service warns of heavy rains, hig...

Met Service warns of heavy rains, high winds, flooding from tonight

WET WALK: A mother carries her child through flood waters along Charlotte Street and South Quay, Port of Spain, after Saturday's heavy rains. Trinidad and Tobago has been placed under a tropical storm warning with the Meteorological Service forecasting gusty winds, heavy showers and street flooding from tonight through tomorrow.

