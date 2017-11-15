..Met Office says system forecast to intensify
A Third Tropical Storm warning was issued at daybreak today for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies. The countries can expect tropical storm conditions within 18 to 24 hours, which means the bad weather will hit some time during Monday night into Tuesday morning.
