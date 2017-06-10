Man jailed for showing porn to children

4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

A 54-year-old Arima man who showed pornography to two children was sentenced to 24 months in jail after being found guilty of the offences on Thursday. Clifford Llewellyn a mechanic from Carapo, Arima, will also be registered as a sex offender in the Sex Offenders' Register.

Chicago, IL

