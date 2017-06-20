Man falls to death running from rain

Man falls to death running from rain

Tropical Storm Bret is being indirectly blamed for the death of a 43-year-old construction worker in East Trinidad yesterday. Andy Manyair died during a desperate dash to escape the heavy rains brought by the storm, when he fell and broke his neck.

Chicago, IL

