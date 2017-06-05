Mahabir to speak on the medicinal benefits of saijan

Anthropologist Dr Kumar Mahabir will speak on the medicinal benefits of the saijan plant on Saturday at the First Caribbean Moringa Symposium and Festival 2017 at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Waterloo Research Station in Carapichaima. In his presentation, Mahabir will talk about how drinking saijan tea regularly can reduce diabetes by regulating glucose levels, and can also reduce cholesterol levels by preventing further plaque build-up in the arteries.

