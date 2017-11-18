Limited Overs @ 519

11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Former international cricketer Courtney Walsh, who represented the West Indies as a fast bowler between 1984 and 2001, is part of a cabal of businessmen in Trinidad & Tobago behind the twin republic's newest restaurant and bar aptly called 519 - after Cuddy's number of test wickets. 519 is located in the C3 Centre Courtyard - minutes from San Fernando and immediately off the Solomon Hochoy Highway - which is one of the newest malls in Trindad & Tobago.

