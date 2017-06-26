Letter: White collar crime killing Trinidad and Tobago
Dear Sir: Real estate agents selling public office holders millions on top of millions of dollars of real estate without ethics, not caring to ask where did this money come from? Public and former public office holders buying upscale properties CASH. The lawyers who are handling the transactions are betraying their oaths, their commitment to provide information to the FIU, guiding clients how to set up shell companies and being paid in cash.
