Letter: Solar cells - not so green

Letter: Solar cells - not so green

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: The National Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of NGC of Trinidad and Tobago, is recommending a solar energy project to cost some US$1.3 billion, which is expected to allow Trinidad and Tobago to enter the renewable energy manufacturing business. The plan envisages a cluster of four plants leading to the manufacture of photovoltaic cells; a metallurgical grade silica plant, a poly-silica plant, a float glass and integrated photovoltaic plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC