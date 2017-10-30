Letter: Drowning in hate

Dear Sir: Last week I was accused by a Facebook subscriber as being racist and not liking my own simply because I insisted that people of African ancestry are not exempt from hard work, the pursuit of education or the responsibility of family life. One's race ought not to be an excuse for the use of pejorative comments about other sectors of our society.

