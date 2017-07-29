Learning from disappointment *Jun. 12, 2017, 7:29 PM Ast
GIVING HER BEST: Nadeen Matthews, chief digital and marketing officer, NCB Group, was the only Caribbean national named among the Young Global Leaders Class of 2017. Nadeen is the youngest female executive at the largest financial services institution and publicly traded corporation in Jamaica - the National Commercial Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC