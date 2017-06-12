Labour's grim view of Govt

Amid growing concerns about retrenchment, privatisation and what they consider to be the State's disdain for the plight of workers, trade union leaders have put Government on notice: expect rumblings on the platform at tomorrow's Labour Day observance in Fyzabad. In fact, the union leaders, displeased with how it is handling key matters in the labour sector, have established a score card on Government's overall performance and the state of the economy since it assumed office in September 2015.

