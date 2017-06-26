Kidnapped' doubles vendor found safe

4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Brandon Sandassie was reported missing by his wife on Friday after she received a text message on her phone that her husband was "kidnapped." Insp Wilson, Cpl DeLeon and officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Arima CID conducted inquiries which led them to a house in Arima where Sandassie was found.

Chicago, IL

