Jampro targets Trinidad, Barbados and The Bahamas for exports
Vice-president of export at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation Robert Scott has sought to dispel rumours that Trinidad and Tobago is bad for business. He reasoned that the country has instead welcomed Jamaican businesses with open arms for the second staging of its export development programme, Export Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
