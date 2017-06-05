Jamaica top recipient of FDI flows in...

Jamaica top recipient of FDI flows in Caribbean

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica was the leading recipient of foreign direct investment inflows in 2016 among the English-speaking Caribbean and small island developing states group, according to the World Investment Report 2017 released on Wednesday. Despite recoveries in some leading host economies, fragile FDI inflows to SIDS shrank for the second consecutive year, it said.

Chicago, IL

