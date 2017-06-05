Jamaica top recipient of FDI flows in Caribbean
Jamaica was the leading recipient of foreign direct investment inflows in 2016 among the English-speaking Caribbean and small island developing states group, according to the World Investment Report 2017 released on Wednesday. Despite recoveries in some leading host economies, fragile FDI inflows to SIDS shrank for the second consecutive year, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC