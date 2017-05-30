Innocent Blood Shed

Innocent Blood Shed

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad and Tobago News

INNOCENT BLOOD SHED TWO SIBLINGS, one aged nine and the other 11, escaped death when both were shot on Friday night during a shooting incident linked to an ongoing gang war between criminal elements in Maloney. Sharma: I would go "II I WERE HIM, I WOULD GO."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC