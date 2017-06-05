In search of the truthJun. 5, 2017, 7:42 PM Ast

In search of the truthJun. 5, 2017, 7...

In search of the truth
Jun. 5, 2017

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, and its leader, the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Rodney Smart, has an obligation to move swiftly to repair the potential damage to its image, occasioned by the forceful, detailed denial of its former head, Major General Kenrick Maharaj. This is in the on-going saga involving the Attorney General and his children, posing with military weapons at barracks in Cumuto.

